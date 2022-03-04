2004 Mercedes-Benz E500

$4,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 4 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8556749

8556749 Stock #: 36671

36671 VIN: WDBUF83J04X113106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36671

Mileage 155,489 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.