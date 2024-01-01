Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2004 NISSAN MURANO SL 3.5L V6 AWD</div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>277,359 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$2800.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0548</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jf29LwfqBgcPZ+z0tLfMGikI2Evo6wyi</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.<wbr />ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2004 Nissan Murano

277,359 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Nissan Murano

4dr SL AWD V6

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Murano

4dr SL AWD V6

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1730936288
  2. 1730936287
  3. 1730936284
  4. 1730936286
  5. 1730936290
  6. 1730936290
  7. 1730936281
  8. 1730936289
  9. 1730936284
  10. 1730936284
  11. 1730936282
  12. 1730936280
  13. 1730936282
  14. 1730936281
  15. 1730936285
  16. 1730936289
  17. 1730936285
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
277,359KM
Fair Condition
VIN JN8AZ08W64W301723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 NISSAN MURANO SL 3.5L V6 AWD277,359 KM$2800.00+gstStock #0548Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jf29LwfqBgcPZ+z0tLfMGikI2Evo6wyiWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2002 Acura MDX 5dr 4WD Sport Utility for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Acura MDX 5dr 4WD Sport Utility 302,120 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2000 Lexus RX 300 4dr SUV 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 Lexus RX 300 4dr SUV 4WD 262,548 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro 3dr AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Chevrolet Astro 3dr AWD 271,143 KM $3,200 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2004 Nissan Murano