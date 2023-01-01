$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
2004 Oldsmobile Alero
2004 Oldsmobile Alero
4dr Sdn GL
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
216,401KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9631654
- Stock #: 0371
- VIN: 1G3NL52E14C234039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Spoiler
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top