Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

161,134 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2004 Pontiac Sunfire

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Pontiac Sunfire

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8316012
  2. 8316012
  3. 8316012
  4. 8316012
  5. 8316012
  6. 8316012
  7. 8316012
  8. 8316012
  9. 8316012
  10. 8316012
  11. 8316012
  12. 8316012
  13. 8316012
  14. 8316012
  15. 8316012
  16. 8316012
  17. 8316012
  18. 8316012
  19. 8316012
  20. 8316012
  21. 8316012
  22. 8316012
  23. 8316012
  24. 8316012
  25. 8316012
  26. 8316012
  27. 8316012
  28. 8316012
  29. 8316012
  30. 8316012
  31. 8316012
  32. 8316012
  33. 8316012
  34. 8316012
  35. 8316012
  36. 8316012
  37. 8316012
  38. 8316012
  39. 8316012
  40. 8316012
  41. 8316012
  42. 8316012
  43. 8316012
  44. 8316012
  45. 8316012
  46. 8316012
  47. 8316012
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

161,134KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8316012
  • Stock #: 31526
  • VIN: 1G2JB12F547354961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 31526
  • Mileage 161,134 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 15.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31526 - LOT #: 612 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 87,938 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
 241,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1998 Honda Odyssey
 325,765 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory