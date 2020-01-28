Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

Contact Seller

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4565517
  • Stock #: PA-14
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E04C829350
Exterior Colour
Gold
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2004 Toyota Corolla - Equipped with REMOTE STARTER, Power locks, Power Windows/Mirrors, Radio, 6CD, A/C, etc. Active status vehicle with no claims or accidents!



- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)


- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)


- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included


- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included




Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2


﻿﻿Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.


Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Polsar Autosales

2009 Saturn Vue Hybrid
 222,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 76,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 183,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Polsar Autosales

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

587-892-XXXX

(click to show)

587-892-6372

Send A Message