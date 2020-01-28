2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-892-6372
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2004 Toyota Corolla - Equipped with REMOTE STARTER, Power locks, Power Windows/Mirrors, Radio, 6CD, A/C, etc. Active status vehicle with no claims or accidents!
- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2