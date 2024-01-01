$4,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Toyota Sienna
4dr CE 7-Passenger
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
272,522KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C44S157322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 272,522 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 TOYOTA SIENNA CE 3.3L V6 FWD 272,522 KM$4300.00+gstStock #0497ACTIVE STATUSNO REPORTED ACCIDENTSTIRES: MICHELIN DEFENDER [FRT 6/32] MICHELIN HARMONY [REAR 4/32]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmk0Z8uzpjo5Esf0mOZ7CVl5vhfZzGMTWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
