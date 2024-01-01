Menu
<div>2004 TOYOTA SIENNA CE 3.3L V6 FWD </div><div dir=auto>272,522 KM</div><div dir=auto>$4300.00+gst</div><div dir=auto>Stock #0497</div><div dir=auto>ACTIVE STATUS</div><div>NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS</div><div dir=auto>TIRES: MICHELIN DEFENDER [FRT 6/32] </div><div dir=auto>           MICHELIN HARMONY [REAR 4/32]</div><div dir=auto>FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS</div><div dir=auto>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</div><div dir=auto>Carfax: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xmk0Z8uzpjo5Esf0mOZ7CVl5vhfZzGMT target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id%3Dxmk0Z8uzpjo5Esf0mOZ7CVl5vhfZzGMT&source=gmail&ust=1706373003848000&usg=AOvVaw0HNtP8Qu92OETrLbKuH9Ad>https://vhr.carfax.ca/<wbr />?id=<wbr />xmk0Z8uzpjo5Esf0mOZ7CVl5vhfZzG<wbr />MT</a></div><div dir=auto>Website: <span style=font-family: inherit;><a style=color: #1155cc; text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwAR1ABaXjGCmqe0AD7v2adVHDZkxctZsXDWMQuTlcc484GXEZuEehluzLeJU target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwAR1ABaXjGCmqe0AD7v2adVHDZkxctZsXDWMQuTlcc484GXEZuEehluzLeJU&source=gmail&ust=1706373003848000&usg=AOvVaw0HB4H25Gdtvgb15hcNdVOY>https://www.<wbr />jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto>(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM</div><div dir=auto>(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )</div>

2004 Toyota Sienna

272,522 KM

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

272,522KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C44S157322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 272,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

