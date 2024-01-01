Menu
2004 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.3L V6 FWD 
447,820KM
$2500.00+gst
Stock #0541
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b5IT8kZaeh2%2FDyOT%2FB3%2F8EfChww29L76
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
447,820KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZA23C84S007478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 447,820 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.3L V6 FWD 447,820KM$2500.00+gstStock #0541Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b5IT8kZaeh2%2FDyOT%2FB3%2F8EfChww29L76Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

2004 Toyota Sienna