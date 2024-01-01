$2,500+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Sienna
4dr CE 8-Passenger
2004 Toyota Sienna
4dr CE 8-Passenger
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
447,820KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZA23C84S007478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 447,820 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 TOYOTA SIENNA 3.3L V6 FWD 447,820KM$2500.00+gstStock #0541Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b5IT8kZaeh2%2FDyOT%2FB3%2F8EfChww29L76Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2004 Toyota Sienna