2004 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

