Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Sienna

321,703 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Sienna

2004 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

321,703KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6495943
  • Stock #: 0125
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C64S145785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 321,703 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Toyota Sienna CE 3.3L V6 FWD

321,703 KM

$ 2200.00

Stock # 0125
Active Status

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

 

Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zck0K6Va5vm8O1mqXLdvWqpxwlHl9PhF
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2004 Toyota Sienna CE
 321,703 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent GS
 207,117 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory