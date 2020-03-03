2004 Volvo S60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.