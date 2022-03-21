$2,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2004 Volvo S60
2004 Volvo S60
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$2,988
+ taxes & licensing
319,795KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788274
- Stock #: 392556
- VIN: YV1RH59H642392556
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 319,795 KM
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5