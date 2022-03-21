Menu
2004 Volvo S60

319,795 KM

Details Features

$2,988

+ tax & licensing
$2,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

319,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8788274
  • Stock #: 392556
  • VIN: YV1RH59H642392556

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 319,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

