2004 Volvo S60

$2,988 + taxes & licensing 3 1 9 , 7 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788274

8788274 Stock #: 392556

392556 VIN: YV1RH59H642392556

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 319,795 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.