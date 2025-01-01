$3,900+ GST
2004 Volvo V70
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$3,900
+ GST
Used
250,669KM
Good Condition
VIN YV1SZ59H141162783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,669 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 2004 Volvo XC70 AWD – Reliable & Ready to Go!
💲 $3,900 + GST📍 250,669 KM | Stock #0576
Looking for a solid AWD wagon that can handle Calgary weather? ❄️☀️ This Volvo XC70 is a classic — roomy, safe, and built to last.
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)✅ Insurance Inspection included✅ Carfax available → https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kGvgYzX4o0t9pIplWpfT8DR0c0nZXwOI
🌐 More details: jjautosalescalgary.ca
📲 Call or text today before it’s gone!
(403) 248-4881 (Business line, 8am–5pm)
(403) 971-9713 (Text only)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
