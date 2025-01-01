Menu
Account
Sign In
🚙 2004 Volvo XC70 AWD – Reliable & Ready to Go!<div><br></div><div>💲 $3,900 + GST</div><div>📍 250,669 KM | Stock #0576</div><div><br></div><div>Looking for a solid AWD wagon that can handle Calgary weather? ❄️☀️ This Volvo XC70 is a classic — roomy, safe, and built to last.</div><div><br></div><div>✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)</div><div>✅ Insurance Inspection included</div><div>✅ Carfax available → https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kGvgYzX4o0t9pIplWpfT8DR0c0nZXwOI</div><div><br></div><div>🌐 More details: jjautosalescalgary.ca</div><div><br></div><div>📲 Call or text today before it’s gone!</div><div><br></div><div>(403) 248-4881 (Business line, 8am–5pm)</div><div><br></div><div>(403) 971-9713 (Text only)</div>

2004 Volvo V70

250,669 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2004 Volvo V70

Watch This Vehicle
12883850

2004 Volvo V70

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1755730551
  2. 1755730555
  3. 1755730556
  4. 1755730556
  5. 1755730548
  6. 1755730554
  7. 1755730554
  8. 1755730547
  9. 1755730555
  10. 1755730550
  11. 1755730554
  12. 1755730552
  13. 1755730553
  14. 1755730554
  15. 1755730555
  16. 1755730555
  17. 1755730553
  18. 1755730552
  19. 1755730554
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$3,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
250,669KM
Good Condition
VIN YV1SZ59H141162783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,669 KM

Vehicle Description

🚙 2004 Volvo XC70 AWD – Reliable & Ready to Go!
💲 $3,900 + GST📍 250,669 KM | Stock #0576
Looking for a solid AWD wagon that can handle Calgary weather? ❄️☀️ This Volvo XC70 is a classic — roomy, safe, and built to last.
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment (Certified Mechanic)✅ Insurance Inspection included✅ Carfax available → https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kGvgYzX4o0t9pIplWpfT8DR0c0nZXwOI
🌐 More details: jjautosalescalgary.ca
📲 Call or text today before it’s gone!
(403) 248-4881 (Business line, 8am–5pm)
(403) 971-9713 (Text only)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2004 Volvo V70 for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Volvo V70 250,669 KM $3,900 + GST

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,900

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2004 Volvo V70