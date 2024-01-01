Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38322 <br/>Lot #: 562 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *EXTRA TIRES* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2004 Volvo XC90

335,591 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Volvo XC90

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volvo XC90

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11742660
  2. 11742660
  3. 11742660
  4. 11742660
  5. 11742660
  6. 11742660
  7. 11742660
  8. 11742660
  9. 11742660
  10. 11742660
  11. 11742660
  12. 11742660
  13. 11742660
  14. 11742660
  15. 11742660
  16. 11742660
  17. 11742660
  18. 11742660
  19. 11742660
  20. 11742660
  21. 11742660
  22. 11742660
  23. 11742660
  24. 11742660
  25. 11742660
  26. 11742660
  27. 11742660
  28. 11742660
  29. 11742660
  30. 11742660
  31. 11742660
  32. 11742660
  33. 11742660
  34. 11742660
  35. 11742660
  36. 11742660
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
335,591KM
VIN YV1CZ59H141130078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38322
  • Mileage 335,591 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38322
Lot #: 562
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Versa Note 200,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 163,679 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford Focus SE 134,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2004 Volvo XC90