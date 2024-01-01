$4,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Astro
3dr AWD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
271,143KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNEL19XX5B128820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,143 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 CHEVROLET ASTRO 4.3L V6 AWD 271,143 KM$4500.00+gstStock #0542Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IeU/mzfpH3zSXTlo6IYb95Mcv2A3E7cqWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2005 Chevrolet Astro