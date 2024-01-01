Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2005 CHEVROLET ASTRO 4.3L V6 AWD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>271,143 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$4500.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0542</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;><a style=color: #1155cc; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IeU/mzfpH3zSXTlo6IYb95Mcv2A3E7cq target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id%3DIeU/mzfpH3zSXTlo6IYb95Mcv2A3E7cq&source=gmail&ust=1729965401206000&usg=AOvVaw0D6pwuvJjbGN6fPFkADwrd>https://vhr.carfax.ca/<wbr />?id=IeU/<wbr />mzfpH3zSXTlo6IYb95Mcv2A3E7cq</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/&source=gmail&ust=1729965401206000&usg=AOvVaw1PkPKJEE54SicwPJPMgF1C>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2005 Chevrolet Astro

271,143 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Chevrolet Astro

3dr AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Astro

3dr AWD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1729892020
  2. 1729892020
  3. 1729892015
  4. 1729892022
  5. 1729892019
  6. 1729892021
  7. 1729892022
  8. 1729892021
  9. 1729892016
  10. 1729892023
  11. 1729892017
  12. 1729892016
  13. 1729892023
  14. 1729892022
  15. 1729892021
  16. 1729892021
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
271,143KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNEL19XX5B128820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 CHEVROLET ASTRO 4.3L V6 AWD 271,143 KM$4500.00+gstStock #0542Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IeU/mzfpH3zSXTlo6IYb95Mcv2A3E7cqWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car 4dr Sdn Signature for sale in Calgary, AB
1997 Lincoln Town Car 4dr Sdn Signature 166,694 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE *Ltd Avail* for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE *Ltd Avail* 231,756 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Touring 283,102 KM $2,200 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Astro