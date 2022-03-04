Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

186,793 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8635742
  2. 8635742
  3. 8635742
  4. 8635742
  5. 8635742
  6. 8635742
  7. 8635742
  8. 8635742
  9. 8635742
  10. 8635742
  11. 8635742
  12. 8635742
  13. 8635742
  14. 8635742
  15. 8635742
  16. 8635742
  17. 8635742
  18. 8635742
  19. 8635742
  20. 8635742
  21. 8635742
  22. 8635742
  23. 8635742
  24. 8635742
  25. 8635742
  26. 8635742
  27. 8635742
  28. 8635742
  29. 8635742
  30. 8635742
  31. 8635742
  32. 8635742
  33. 8635742
  34. 8635742
  35. 8635742
  36. 8635742
  37. 8635742
  38. 8635742
  39. 8635742
Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

186,793KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8635742
  • Stock #: 38616
  • VIN: 1GNCT18X65K110534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 38616
  • Mileage 186,793 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38616 - LOT #: 648DT - RESERVE PRICE: $2,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2010 Nissan Armada P...
 146,908 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Silve...
 238,318 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 260,822 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory