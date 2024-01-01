Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40055 <br/>Lot #: 605 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

182,776 KM

Details Description

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11819900
  2. 11819900
  3. 11819900
  4. 11819900
  5. 11819900
  6. 11819900
  7. 11819900
  8. 11819900
  9. 11819900
  10. 11819900
  11. 11819900
  12. 11819900
  13. 11819900
  14. 11819900
  15. 11819900
  16. 11819900
  17. 11819900
  18. 11819900
  19. 11819900
  20. 11819900
  21. 11819900
  22. 11819900
  23. 11819900
  24. 11819900
  25. 11819900
  26. 11819900
  27. 11819900
  28. 11819900
  29. 11819900
  30. 11819900
  31. 11819900
  32. 11819900
  33. 11819900
  34. 11819900
Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,776KM
VIN 1G1JC12F557146243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 40055
  • Mileage 182,776 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40055
Lot #: 605
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T 2,558 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 187,754 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Murano SV 153,555 KM $12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier