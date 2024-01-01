$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
578,021KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCHK23265F910651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 41595
- Mileage 578,021 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41595
Lot #: 466TX
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* TOW * ENGINE TURNS OVER, WILL NOT START * MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN * * DIESEL * SPEEDO IN MILES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41595
Lot #: 466TX
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* TOW * ENGINE TURNS OVER, WILL NOT START * MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN * * DIESEL * SPEEDO IN MILES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 211,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 578,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 180,139 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500