2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

578,021 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

VIN 1GCHK23265F910651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41595
  • Mileage 578,021 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41595
Lot #: 466TX
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* TOW * ENGINE TURNS OVER, WILL NOT START * MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN * * DIESEL * SPEEDO IN MILES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

