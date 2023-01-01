Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Venture

252,469 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Venture

2005 Chevrolet Venture

4dr Ext WB Base

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Venture

4dr Ext WB Base

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1689978574
  2. 1689978576
  3. 1689978574
  4. 1689978576
  5. 1689978576
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
252,469KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10211265
  • Stock #: 0433
  • VIN: 1GNDV03E75D104356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 252,469 KM

Vehicle Description


2005 CHEVROLET VENTURE 3.4L V6 FWD252,649 KM$2100.00+gstStock # 0433ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES:  A/C, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS,Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xulNj6WRaro8Q%2FaAaXR%2Bk%2FvEY1gmwrM%2BWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 250,816 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Econoline ...
 203,750 KM
$3,400 + tax & lic
2005 GMC Safari 111....
 240,321 KM
$3,700 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory