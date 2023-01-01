2005 Chevrolet Venture

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$2,100 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 2 , 4 6 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10211265

10211265 Stock #: 0433

0433 VIN: 1GNDV03E75D104356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 252,469 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.