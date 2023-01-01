$2,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2005 Chevrolet Venture
4dr Ext WB Base
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
252,469KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10211265
- Stock #: 0433
- VIN: 1GNDV03E75D104356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 252,469 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 CHEVROLET VENTURE 3.4L V6 FWD252,649 KM$2100.00+gstStock # 0433ACTIVE STATUSFEATURES: A/C, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS,Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xulNj6WRaro8Q%2FaAaXR%2Bk%2FvEY1gmwrM%2BWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3