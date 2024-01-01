Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37646
Lot #: 769
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

180,853 KM

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

TOURING

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

TOURING

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,853KM
VIN 3C3EY55X05T581984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 37646
  • Mileage 180,853 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37646
Lot #: 769
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser