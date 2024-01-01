$1,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
TOURING
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
TOURING
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,853KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C3EY55X05T581984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 37646
- Mileage 180,853 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37646
Lot #: 769
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37646
Lot #: 769
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2019 Buick Envision Essence 122,961 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 71,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte SX 154,857 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser