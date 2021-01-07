Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Dodge Caravan

164,167 KM

Details Description Features

$1,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2005 Dodge Caravan

2005 Dodge Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Dodge Caravan

SXT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

164,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6510444
  • Stock #: 0127
  • VIN: 1D4GP45R55B149110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,167 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Dodge Caravan SXT 3.3L FWD

164,167 KM

$ 1700.00+gst

Stock # 0127
Active Status, NO ACCIDENTS!

Winter Tires

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BsC2JMSIlAiF0Sx%2BR05UTMxPG3kGChpl
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2004 Toyota Sienna CE
 321,703 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent GS
 207,117 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory