2005 Dodge Dakota

183,462 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

SLT

2005 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

183,462KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8792489
  Stock #: 41013
  VIN: 1D7HW42N15S127794

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 41013
  Mileage 183,462 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41013 - LOT #: 607 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

