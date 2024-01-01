Menu
2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 3.8L V6 FWD
240,545 KM
$3300.00+gst
Stock #0506
ACTIVE STATUS
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS 
TIRES: HANKOOK OPTIMO H727 [FRT 9/32][REAR 10/32]
FEATURES: SUNROOF, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOW, POWER MIRRORS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rewM44hb/Hp9GfGrT0Lnsm+q2ixZUhI+
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

240,545 KM

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

240,545KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2D4GP44L45R181321

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,545 KM

2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 3.8L V6 FWD240,545 KM$3300.00+gstStock #0506ACTIVE STATUSNO REPORTED ACCIDENTS TIRES: HANKOOK OPTIMO H727 [FRT 9/32][REAR 10/32]FEATURES: SUNROOF, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOW, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rewM44hb/Hp9GfGrT0Lnsm+q2ixZUhI+Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

Sunroof / Moonroof

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Knee Air Bag

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan