OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50841 <br/>Lot #: 862 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/> **POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE-RUST ON ROCKER PANELS** *MISSING REAR SEATS**RADIO INOPERABLE**PASSENGER DOOR HANDLE BROKEN* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,871 KM

Details Description

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,871KM
VIN 1D4GP24R45B125533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50841
  • Mileage 190,871 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50841
Lot #: 862
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
**POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE-RUST ON ROCKER PANELS** *MISSING REAR SEATS**RADIO INOPERABLE**PASSENGER DOOR HANDLE BROKEN*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

