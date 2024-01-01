$1,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,871KM
VIN 1D4GP24R45B125533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 50841
- Mileage 190,871 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50841
Lot #: 862
Reserve Price: $1,200
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
**POSSIBLE FRAME DAMAGE-RUST ON ROCKER PANELS** *MISSING REAR SEATS**RADIO INOPERABLE**PASSENGER DOOR HANDLE BROKEN*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,200
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan