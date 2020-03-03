2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Dodge Caravan SE Plus 3.3L V6
213,177 KM
$2300.00
Stock # 0037
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=L79ZNKMqye0g4FTSbhP5fGQV6VzHHqma
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881
https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoSalesLTD/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3