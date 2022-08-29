2005 Ford CUTAWAY

$3,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 0 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9178054

9178054 Stock #: 50024

50024 VIN: 1FDXE45S35HA73384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 50024

Mileage 231,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.