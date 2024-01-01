Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38888
Lot #: 467X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*SPEEDO IN MILES**LEFT REAR DOOR INOPERABLE* *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2005 Ford Escape

262,766 KM

2005 Ford Escape

XLT

2005 Ford Escape

XLT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
262,766KM
VIN 1FMYU93195KA70619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38888
  • Mileage 262,766 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38888
Lot #: 467X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*SPEEDO IN MILES**LEFT REAR DOOR INOPERABLE* *AFTERMARKET STEREO*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2005 Ford Escape