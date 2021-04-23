2005 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 0 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7010612

7010612 Stock #: GT4785

GT4785 VIN: 1FMYU93115KB26276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT4785

Mileage 216,072 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

