Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51702 <br/>Lot #: 753 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *4WD INOPERABLE*RADIO AND CD INOPERABLE**DRIVER WINDOW INOPERABLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2005 Ford F-150

274,152 KM

Details Description

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12042283

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12042283
  2. 12042283
  3. 12042283
  4. 12042283
  5. 12042283
  6. 12042283
  7. 12042283
  8. 12042283
  9. 12042283
  10. 12042283
  11. 12042283
  12. 12042283
  13. 12042283
  14. 12042283
  15. 12042283
  16. 12042283
  17. 12042283
  18. 12042283
  19. 12042283
  20. 12042283
  21. 12042283
  22. 12042283
  23. 12042283
  24. 12042283
  25. 12042283
  26. 12042283
  27. 12042283
  28. 12042283
  29. 12042283
  30. 12042283
  31. 12042283
  32. 12042283
  33. 12042283
  34. 12042283
  35. 12042283
  36. 12042283
  37. 12042283
  38. 12042283
Contact Seller

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
274,152KM
VIN 1FTVX14525NB34838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 51702
  • Mileage 274,152 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51702
Lot #: 753
Reserve Price: $1,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*4WD INOPERABLE*RADIO AND CD INOPERABLE**DRIVER WINDOW INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT 253,530 KM $2,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 204,888 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 134,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-150