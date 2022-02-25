2005 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 3 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8423949

8423949 Stock #: GT5263

GT5263 VIN: 1FTWX31Y75EB46112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # GT5263

Mileage 192,348 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.