2005 Ford F-750

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 9 , 8 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8564840

8564840 Stock #: 36809

36809 VIN: 3FRXX75X85V178460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 379,880 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.