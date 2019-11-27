2005 Ford Mustang

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL GIFT. This is not your typical Mustang GT! Over $20,000 worth of work and custom parts! Body: Cervini's Stalker rear bumper and wing Cervini's 67 replica hood with functional Ram Air Metal Front Grill Custom Paint job (original color) including painted racing stripes (black) WMS Hood struts Side and rear window tint Performance: Diablo Tuner Dyna Custom performance tune Baer Pro14+ F + R 6 piston brake upgrade kit Edelbrock cold air intake Bassani X-pipe w/ cats Bassani Axle back exhaust Volk TE37 Forged Rims Yokohama SDrive (staggered fitment - F 245/45/R19 R 275/40/R19) Suspension: Steeda Ultralight springs Steeda Under drive pulley Steeda Cromolly control arm Steeda Cromolly tower brace Steeda Panhard bar Steeda upper 3rd link arm Audio: Pioneer Avic 930 NAV Custom stereo with additional amplifiers and speakers Miscellaneous: WMS Stealth hood pin kit AC Delete kit Quinn Security Alarm

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

