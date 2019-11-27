2005 Ford Mustang

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL GIFT. This is not your typical Mustang GT! Over $20,000 worth of work and custom parts!
Body:
Cervini's Stalker rear bumper and wing
Cervini's 67 replica hood with functional Ram Air
Metal Front Grill
Custom Paint job (original color) including painted racing stripes (black)
WMS Hood struts
Side and rear window tint
Performance:
Diablo Tuner
Dyna Custom performance tune
Baer Pro14+ F + R 6 piston brake upgrade kit
Edelbrock cold air intake
Bassani X-pipe w/ cats
Bassani Axle back exhaust
Volk TE37 Forged Rims
Yokohama SDrive (staggered fitment - F 245/45/R19 R 275/40/R19)
Suspension:
Steeda Ultralight springs
Steeda Under drive pulley
Steeda Cromolly control arm
Steeda Cromolly tower brace
Steeda Panhard bar
Steeda upper 3rd link arm
Audio:
Pioneer Avic 930 NAV
Custom stereo with additional amplifiers and speakers
Miscellaneous:
WMS Stealth hood pin kit
AC Delete kit
Quinn Security Alarm
