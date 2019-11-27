Menu
2005 Ford Mustang

GT CUSTOM BUILD

2005 Ford Mustang

GT CUSTOM BUILD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4375260
  • Stock #: AA0100
  • VIN: 1ZVHT82H755126875
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL GIFT. This is not your typical Mustang GT! Over $20,000 worth of work and custom parts! 

 

Body:

 

Cervini's Stalker rear bumper and wing

Cervini's 67 replica hood with functional Ram Air

Metal Front Grill

Custom Paint job (original color) including painted racing stripes (black)

WMS Hood struts 

Side and rear window tint

 

Performance:

 

Diablo Tuner

Dyna Custom performance tune

Baer Pro14+ F + R 6 piston brake upgrade kit

Edelbrock cold air intake

Bassani X-pipe w/ cats

Bassani Axle back exhaust

Volk TE37 Forged Rims

Yokohama SDrive (staggered fitment - F 245/45/R19  R 275/40/R19)

 

Suspension:

 

Steeda Ultralight springs

Steeda Under drive pulley

Steeda Cromolly control arm

Steeda Cromolly tower brace

Steeda Panhard bar

Steeda upper 3rd link arm 

 

Audio:

 

Pioneer Avic 930 NAV

Custom stereo with additional amplifiers and speakers

 

Miscellaneous:

 

WMS Stealth hood pin kit

AC Delete kit

Quinn Security Alarm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential

