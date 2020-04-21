2005 GMC Envoy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

3rd Row Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.