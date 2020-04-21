Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 GMC Envoy

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 GMC Envoy

SLE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1587694563
  2. 1587694563
  3. 1587694563
  4. 1587694563
  5. 1587694564
  6. 1587694563
  7. 1587694564
  8. 1587694623
  9. 1587694623
  10. 1587694624
  11. 1587694624
  12. 1587694624
  13. 1587694624
  14. 1587694624
  15. 1587694624
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 270,211KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4894584
  • VIN: 1gket16s656124732
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! ITS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. IT HAS BEEN INSPECTED. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY THIS SUV WILL GO FAST. FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL CHAD AT 403-612-8289 OR GEORGE AT 403 613 2276 THANKS.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2007 Toyota RAV4
 331,519 KM
$3,700 + tax & lic
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Send A Message