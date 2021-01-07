Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 GMC Jimmy

131,282 KM

Details Description Features

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2005 GMC Jimmy

2005 GMC Jimmy

SLS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 GMC Jimmy

SLS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

131,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565982
  • Stock #: 0131
  • VIN: 1GKCT18XX5K121811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,282 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 GMC JIMMY SLS 4.3L V6 4WD

131,282 KM

$3700.00+gst

Stock # 0131
Active Status

BRIDGESTONE DUELER H/L TIRES

Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RDDzEyQQ2VbZOtW7lYJGGCiX3JeNxZcj

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2009 Nissan Sentra S...
 140,968 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0I
 129,098 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 134,573 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory