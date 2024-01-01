Menu
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2005 HONDA ACCORD LX 3.0L V6 FWD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>167,497 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$4900.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0550</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;><a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jA0nasnE65G3lrHoKPkpZpxPClJnneWL target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id%3DjA0nasnE65G3lrHoKPkpZpxPClJnneWL&source=gmail&ust=1731090003580000&usg=AOvVaw17zwq4flrO94m5BE_F3Pky>https://vhr.carfax.ca/<wbr />?id=<wbr />jA0nasnE65G3lrHoKPkpZpxPClJnne<wbr />WL</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/&source=gmail&ust=1731090003580000&usg=AOvVaw1fwIm9gMJu1tgPvZWPgePI>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2005 Honda Accord

167,497 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Accord

4dr LX V6 Auto

2005 Honda Accord

4dr LX V6 Auto

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,497KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCM66325A800159

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,497 KM

2005 HONDA ACCORD LX 3.0L V6 FWD 167,497 KM$4900.00+gst Stock #0550 Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection. Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jA0nasnE65G3lrHoKPkpZpxPClJnneWL Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm (403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2005 Honda Accord