2005 Honda Civic
Sdn SE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 44787A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2005 Honda Civic Sdn SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.7L/102 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sdn has the following options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tachometer, Remote trunk/fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear seat child safety seat tether anchors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks, Maintenance interval reminder, and Intermittent windshield wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
