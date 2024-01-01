Menu
Check out this 2005 Honda Civic Sdn SE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.7L/102 engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sdn has the following options: Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Tachometer, Remote trunk/fuel filler door release, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear seat child safety seat tether anchors, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Pwr door locks, Maintenance interval reminder, and Intermittent windshield wipers. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2005 Honda Civic

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SE

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES163X5H029176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 44787A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

