2005 Honda Civic

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 7 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541050

8541050 Stock #: 36642

36642 VIN: JHMES96505S800086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36642

Mileage 138,729 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.