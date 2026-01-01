Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 15300 <br/>Lot #: 687 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **CHECK ENGINE LIGHT COMES ON OCCASIONALLY, VEHICLE GOES INTO LIMPMODE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2005 Honda CR-V

390,467 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2005 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle
13498229

2005 Honda CR-V

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13498229
  2. 13498229
  3. 13498229
  4. 13498229
  5. 13498229
  6. 13498229
  7. 13498229
  8. 13498229
  9. 13498229
  10. 13498229
  11. 13498229
  12. 13498229
  13. 13498229
  14. 13498229
  15. 13498229
  16. 13498229
  17. 13498229
  18. 13498229
  19. 13498229
  20. 13498229
  21. 13498229
  22. 13498229
  23. 13498229
  24. 13498229
  25. 13498229
  26. 13498229
  27. 13498229
  28. 13498229
  29. 13498229
  30. 13498229
  31. 13498229
  32. 13498229
  33. 13498229
  34. 13498229
  35. 13498229
  36. 13498229
  37. 13498229
  38. 13498229
  39. 13498229
  40. 13498229
  41. 13498229
  42. 13498229
  43. 13498229
  44. 13498229
  45. 13498229
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
390,467KM
VIN JHLRD78915C810687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 15300
  • Mileage 390,467 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 15300
Lot #: 687
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**CHECK ENGINE LIGHT COMES ON OCCASIONALLY, VEHICLE GOES INTO LIMPMODE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 PETERBILT 375 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 PETERBILT 375 T/A 1,168,477 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2000 MOBILE 19FT T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 MOBILE 19FT T/A 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2007 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 GMC Acadia SLT 148,590 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Honda CR-V