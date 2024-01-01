Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37983 <br/>Lot #: 782 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

259,196 KM

Details Description

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11727306
  2. 11727306
  3. 11727306
  4. 11727306
  5. 11727306
  6. 11727306
  7. 11727306
  8. 11727306
  9. 11727306
  10. 11727306
  11. 11727306
  12. 11727306
  13. 11727306
  14. 11727306
  15. 11727306
  16. 11727306
  17. 11727306
  18. 11727306
  19. 11727306
  20. 11727306
  21. 11727306
  22. 11727306
  23. 11727306
  24. 11727306
  25. 11727306
  26. 11727306
  27. 11727306
  28. 11727306
  29. 11727306
  30. 11727306
  31. 11727306
  32. 11727306
  33. 11727306
  34. 11727306
  35. 11727306
  36. 11727306
  37. 11727306
  38. 11727306
  39. 11727306
Contact Seller

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
259,196KM
VIN KM8SB73E25U902972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37983
  • Mileage 259,196 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37983
Lot #: 782
Reserve Price: $1,450
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 189,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX Plus for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Kia Forte LX Plus 128,234 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 259,196 KM $1,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe