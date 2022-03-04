Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Hyundai Tucson

186,925 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Hyundai Tucson

2005 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8630915
  2. 8630915
  3. 8630915
  4. 8630915
  5. 8630915
  6. 8630915
  7. 8630915
  8. 8630915
  9. 8630915
  10. 8630915
  11. 8630915
  12. 8630915
  13. 8630915
  14. 8630915
  15. 8630915
  16. 8630915
  17. 8630915
  18. 8630915
  19. 8630915
  20. 8630915
  21. 8630915
  22. 8630915
  23. 8630915
  24. 8630915
  25. 8630915
  26. 8630915
  27. 8630915
  28. 8630915
  29. 8630915
  30. 8630915
  31. 8630915
  32. 8630915
  33. 8630915
  34. 8630915
  35. 8630915
  36. 8630915
  37. 8630915
  38. 8630915
  39. 8630915
  40. 8630915
  41. 8630915
  42. 8630915
  43. 8630915
  44. 8630915
  45. 8630915
  46. 8630915
  47. 8630915
  48. 8630915
  49. 8630915
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,925KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630915
  • Stock #: 38348
  • VIN: KM8JM72D05U175085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38348
  • Mileage 186,925 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38348 - LOT #: 588 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Harley-Davidson...
 1,168 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 140,020 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota 4Runner ...
 356,943 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory