Step into luxury and performance with this 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD, now available at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This stylish SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The luxurious brown exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior featuring leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for enjoying the open air. The FX35 also comes loaded with a wide array of features, including power seats, a premium sound system with CD changer, and a comprehensive safety suite.

Despite having 243,691 km on the odometer, this FX35 is ready to take you on many more adventures.

Here are 5 features to get you excited:

All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, even in challenging weather conditions.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter drives.
Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort and premium feel of leather seating.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel of a convertible.
Power Seats: Adjust your driving position for ultimate comfort and convenience.

This 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD is a great option for drivers seeking a combination of style, performance, and luxury at a value price. Visit JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today to schedule a test drive and experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2005 Infiniti FX35

243,691 KM

Details

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2005 Infiniti FX35

4dr AWD

11923022

2005 Infiniti FX35

4dr AWD

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,691KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNRAS08W95X206228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0552
  • Mileage 243,691 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

Step into luxury and performance with this 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD, now available at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This stylish SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The luxurious brown exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior featuring leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for enjoying the open air. The FX35 also comes loaded with a wide array of features, including power seats, a premium sound system with CD changer, and a comprehensive safety suite.

Despite having 243,691 km on the odometer, this FX35 is ready to take you on many more adventures.

Here are 5 features to get you excited:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, even in challenging weather conditions.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter drives.
  • Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort and premium feel of leather seating.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel of a convertible.
  • Power Seats: Adjust your driving position for ultimate comfort and convenience.

This 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD is a great option for drivers seeking a combination of style, performance, and luxury at a value price. Visit JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today to schedule a test drive and experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2005 Infiniti FX35