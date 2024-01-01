$3,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Infiniti FX35
4dr AWD
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 0552
- Mileage 243,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD, now available at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This stylish SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. The luxurious brown exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior featuring leather seats, heated front seats, and a sunroof for enjoying the open air. The FX35 also comes loaded with a wide array of features, including power seats, a premium sound system with CD changer, and a comprehensive safety suite.
Despite having 243,691 km on the odometer, this FX35 is ready to take you on many more adventures.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, even in challenging weather conditions.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly winter drives.
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort and premium feel of leather seating.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel of a convertible.
- Power Seats: Adjust your driving position for ultimate comfort and convenience.
This 2005 Infiniti FX35 4dr AWD is a great option for drivers seeking a combination of style, performance, and luxury at a value price. Visit JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today to schedule a test drive and experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself.
Vehicle Features
403-248-4881