2005 Infiniti FX35

222 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Location

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

222KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676956
  • Stock #: 0314
  • VIN: JNRAS08W65X201830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 INFINITI FX35 3.5L V6 AWD222 KM$4200.00+gstStock # 0314ACTIVE STATUS FEATURES : SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=n9ZQHZdQdO%2bAhggtdBkHHeSerp8GUSK6Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

