2005 Infiniti G35X

$3,950 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 8 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9457420

9457420 Stock #: 56110

56110 VIN: JNKCV51F65M306181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 56110

Mileage 209,897 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.