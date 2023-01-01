Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Infiniti G35X

215,491 KM

Details Description

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Infiniti G35X

2005 Infiniti G35X

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Infiniti G35X

Luxury

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9497734
  2. 9497734
  3. 9497734
  4. 9497734
  5. 9497734
  6. 9497734
  7. 9497734
  8. 9497734
  9. 9497734
  10. 9497734
  11. 9497734
  12. 9497734
  13. 9497734
  14. 9497734
  15. 9497734
  16. 9497734
  17. 9497734
  18. 9497734
  19. 9497734
  20. 9497734
  21. 9497734
  22. 9497734
  23. 9497734
  24. 9497734
Contact Seller

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

215,491KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497734
  • Stock #: 58660
  • VIN: JNKCV51F75M301023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 58660
  • Mileage 215,491 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 58660 - LOT #: 594 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Volkswagen Toua...
 142,446 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 166,424 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Caliber S...
 151,181 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory