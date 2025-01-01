$CALL+ GST
2005 Jayco JAYFLIGHT 25RKS
2005 Jayco JAYFLIGHT 25RKS
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 1UJBJ02N651EU0162
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 83431
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 83431
Lot #: NOTSET22
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
