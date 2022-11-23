Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

226,456 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9407137
  2. 9407137
  3. 9407137
  4. 9407137
  5. 9407137
  6. 9407137
  7. 9407137
  8. 9407137
  9. 9407137
  10. 9407137
  11. 9407137
  12. 9407137
  13. 9407137
  14. 9407137
  15. 9407137
  16. 9407137
  17. 9407137
  18. 9407137
  19. 9407137
  20. 9407137
  21. 9407137
  22. 9407137
  23. 9407137
  24. 9407137
  25. 9407137
  26. 9407137
  27. 9407137
  28. 9407137
  29. 9407137
  30. 9407137
  31. 9407137
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

226,456KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407137
  • Stock #: 55698
  • VIN: 1J4HR48N45C684535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55698
  • Mileage 226,456 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 20.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55698 - LOT #: 694 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - **DRIVERS WINDOW OFF TRACK** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 149,591 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Acura MDX Touring
 111,864 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2002 Suzuki Aerio
299,229 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory