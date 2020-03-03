Menu
2005 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2005 Jeep Liberty

Sport

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 253,518KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4800603
  • Stock #: 0036
  • VIN: 1j4gl48k65w550496
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2005 Jeep Liberty 3.7L 4WD V6

 253,518 KM
$2800.00
Stock # 0036
Active Status
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VBebGKHiwyzD9MrT%2bEnrITC1OKrCF0Mm
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 
 (403) 612-8289
 (403) 248-4881

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

