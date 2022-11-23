Menu
2005 Jeep Liberty

256,972 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Jeep Liberty

2005 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

2005 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

256,972KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9348496
  Stock #: 54305
  VIN: 1J4GL58K45W702362

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 54305
  Mileage 256,972 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 6.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 54305 - LOT #: 631 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *MOTOR TICK WHEN COLD*DRIVE TRAIN NOISE WHEN 4X4 IS ENGAGED* *REMOTE START* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

