2005 Keystone Outback

999,999 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2005 Keystone Outback

2005 Keystone Outback

SYDNEY SERIES 28FRLS

2005 Keystone Outback

SYDNEY SERIES 28FRLS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9197785
  Stock #: 48475
  VIN: 4YDF28F2X5G910696

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 29.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 48475 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

