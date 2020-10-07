2005 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Proximity Key Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Winter Tires Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

