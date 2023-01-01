Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

220,126 KM

Details Description Features

$6,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 9894755
  2. 9894755
  3. 9894755
  4. 9894755
  5. 9894755
  6. 9894755
  7. 9894755
  8. 9894755
  9. 9894755
  10. 9894755
  11. 9894755
  12. 9894755
  13. 9894755
  14. 9894755
  15. 9894755
  16. 9894755
  17. 9894755
  18. 9894755
  19. 9894755
  20. 9894755
  21. 9894755
  22. 9894755
Contact Seller

$6,488

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,126KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9894755
  • Stock #: 302306
  • VIN: JM1BK123751302306

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 220,126 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 MAZSA 3 WITH 220,126 KMS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL,CD PLAYER, 2 SET OF KEYS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Bucket Seats,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Re...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2013 RAM 1500 SLT TH...
 245,400 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 102,316 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 107,364 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory