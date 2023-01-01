Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

189,564 KM

Details Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2005 Mazda MAZDA6

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING S

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING S

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10051458
  2. 10051458
  3. 10051458
  4. 10051458
  5. 10051458
  6. 10051458
  7. 10051458
  8. 10051458
  9. 10051458
  10. 10051458
  11. 10051458
  12. 10051458
  13. 10051458
  14. 10051458
  15. 10051458
  16. 10051458
  17. 10051458
  18. 10051458
  19. 10051458
  20. 10051458
  21. 10051458
  22. 10051458
  23. 10051458
  24. 10051458
  25. 10051458
  26. 10051458
  27. 10051458
  28. 10051458
Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051458
  • Stock #: M19981
  • VIN: 1YVHP83D755M19981

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 189,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Traction Control,Front Wheel Drive,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Varia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 71,866 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE ...
 133,887 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Limited
 170,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory